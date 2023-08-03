PS5 and NS Sell Over 1.4M, XS Tops 22M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 2023 - Sales

/ 2,034 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,468,959 units sold for June 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 39.64 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1,406,594 units to bring its lifetime sales to 127.70 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 552,614 units to bring their lifetime sales to 22.36 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 24,640 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.07 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 480,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 32,000 units. PS4 sold 988,496 units for the month of May 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 520,545 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 538,464 (57.9%). Nintendo Switch sales are up by 54,617 units (4.0%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 78,171 units (-12.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 1,571 units (-6.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 473,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 222,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 41,000 units. It should be noted June is a five week month, while May is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 8.64 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 7.14 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.77 million units.

Check out the breakdown of the Americas sales here, the Europe sales here, and the Japan sales here.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for June 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,468,959 ( 39,641,116 ) Switch - 1,406,594 (127,701,893) Xbox Series X|S - 552,614 ( 22,364,983 ) PlayStation 4 - 24,640 ( 117,069,706 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for June 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 498,293 Switch - 424,202 Xbox Series X|S - 285,990 PlayStation 4 - 4,063

Europe hardware estimates for June 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 430,347 Switch - 321,925 Xbox Series X|S - 181,029 PlayStation 4 - 5,302 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for June 2023:

Switch - 628,968 PlayStation 5 - 498,182 Xbox Series X|S - 61,044 PlayStation 4 - 14,933

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for June 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 42,137 Switch - 31,499 Xbox Series X|S - 24,551

PlayStation 4 - 342

Weekly Sales:

Global June 3, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 284,446 PlayStation 5 - 240,058 Xbox Series X|S - 86,205 PlayStation 4 - 5,091

Global June 10, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 294,403 PlayStation 5 - 274,680 Xbox Series X|S - 119,175 PlayStation 4 - 4,674

Global June 17, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 282,146 Switch - 253,359 Xbox Series X|S - 126,055 PlayStation 4 - 3,905

Global June 24, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 354,381 Switch - 279,716 Xbox Series X|S - 116,771 PlayStation 4 - 5,440

Global July 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 317,694 Switch - 294,670 Xbox Series X|S - 104,408 PlayStation 4 - 5,530

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles