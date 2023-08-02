PS5 Best-Selling Console as Sales Jump 48% - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 721 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 498,293 units sold for June 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.24 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 424,202 units to bring its lifetime sales to 49.21 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 285,990 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.11 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,063 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.57 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 217,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 280,829 units for the month of May 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 280,875 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 160,525 (47.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 29,356 units (-9.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 55,114 units (-11.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 11,139 units (-73.3%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 190,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 114,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 111,000 units. It should be noted June is a five week month, while May is a four week month.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.07 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.51 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.64 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for June 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 498,293 (17,236,595)
- Switch - 424,202 (49,211,992)
- Xbox Series X|S - 285,990 (13,106,704)
- PlayStation 4 - 4,063 (41,573,341)
USA hardware estimates for June 2023:
- PlayStation 5 - 421,024
- Switch - 357,236
- Xbox Series X|S - 238,571
- PlayStation 4 - 3,451
Weekly Sales:
June 3, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- Switch - 93,981
- PlayStation 5 - 80,874
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,241
- PlayStation 4 - 1,022
USA:
- Switch - 79,135
- PlayStation 5 - 68,539
- Xbox Series X|S - 40,231
- PlayStation 4 - 864
June 10, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 100,512
- Switch - 89,091
- Xbox Series X|S - 62,655
- PlayStation 4 - 863
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 84,982
- Switch - 75,111
- Xbox Series X|S - 52,237
- PlayStation 4 - 734
June 17, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 97,625
- Switch - 83,507
- Xbox Series X|S - 61,033
- PlayStation 4 - 666
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 82,345
- Switch - 70,319
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,923
- PlayStation 4 - 567
June 24, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 114,737
- Switch - 77,680
- Xbox Series X|S - 58,229
- PlayStation 4 - 734
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 96,923
- Switch - 65,412
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,612
- PlayStation 4 - 623
July 1, 2023 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 104,545
- Switch - 79,943
- Xbox Series X|S - 55,832
- PlayStation 4 - 778
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 88,235
- Switch - 67,259
- Xbox Series X|S - 46,568
- PlayStation 4 - 663
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Xbox continues to sink. MS knows the 360 sold extremely well, but decided to deviate to atrocious results.
It's still tracking ahead of the 360 (via aligned weeks), so with the Xbox heavy-hitters still to come your comments may prove to be premature.
And your atrocious results comment may entirely miss Microsoft's current strategy. By putting everything day-and-date on PC, some people who might have bought an Xbox went with a gaming PC instead. Microsoft's in the business of selling games (which is profitable), rather than hardware (which is not).
So Americas is only US now? (Monthly numbers for US and Americas are identical)