PS5 Best-Selling Console as Sales Jump 48% - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2023

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 498,293 units sold for June 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.24 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 424,202 units to bring its lifetime sales to 49.21 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 285,990 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.11 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,063 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.57 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 217,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 5,000 units. PS4 sold 280,829 units for the month of May 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 280,875 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 160,525 (47.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 29,356 units (-9.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 55,114 units (-11.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 11,139 units (-73.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 190,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 114,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 111,000 units. It should be noted June is a five week month, while May is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.07 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.51 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.64 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for June 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 498,293 (17,236,595) Switch - 424,202 (49,211,992) Xbox Series X|S - 285,990 (13,106,704) PlayStation 4 - 4,063 (41,573,341)

USA hardware estimates for June 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 421,024 Switch - 357,236 Xbox Series X|S - 238,571 PlayStation 4 - 3,451

Weekly Sales:

June 3, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch - 93,981 PlayStation 5 - 80,874 Xbox Series X|S - 48,241 PlayStation 4 - 1,022

USA:

Switch - 79,135 PlayStation 5 - 68,539 Xbox Series X|S - 40,231 PlayStation 4 - 864

June 10, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 100,512 Switch - 89,091 Xbox Series X|S - 62,655 PlayStation 4 - 863

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 84,982 Switch - 75,111 Xbox Series X|S - 52,237 PlayStation 4 - 734

June 17, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 97,625 Switch - 83,507 Xbox Series X|S - 61,033 PlayStation 4 - 666

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 82,345 Switch - 70,319 Xbox Series X|S - 50,923 PlayStation 4 - 567

June 24, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 114,737 Switch - 77,680 Xbox Series X|S - 58,229 PlayStation 4 - 734

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 96,923 Switch - 65,412 Xbox Series X|S - 48,612 PlayStation 4 - 623

July 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 104,545 Switch - 79,943 Xbox Series X|S - 55,832 PlayStation 4 - 778

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 88,235 Switch - 67,259 Xbox Series X|S - 46,568 PlayStation 4 - 663

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

