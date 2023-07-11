Switch Best-Seller, FF16 Boosts PS5, XS Sales Jump - Japan Hardware Estimates for June 2023 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 486,435 units sold for June 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 29.82 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 264,861 units to bring its lifetime sales to 3.85 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 32,161 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.47 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 9,803 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.63 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 158,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 32,000 units. PS4 sold 106,760 units for the month of June 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 287 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 175,396 units (56.4%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 187,610 (242.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 13,992 units (-30.3%). The PlayStation 4 is up 9,647 units (6,184.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 141,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 94,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 31,000 units. It should be noted June is a five week month, while May is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.94 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.43 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.07 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for June 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 486,435 ( 29,821,113 ) PlayStation 5 - 264,861 ( 3,853,766 ) Xbox Series X|S - 32,161 ( 474,079 ) PlayStation 4 - 9,803 ( 9,632,184 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan June 3, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,358 PlayStation 5 - 35,285 PlayStation 4 - 2,079 Xbox Series X|S - 331

Japan June 10, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,428 PlayStation 5 - 43,617

Xbox Series X|S - 9,129

PlayStation 4 - 1,857

Japan June 17, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,417 PlayStation 5 - 51,264 Xbox Series X|S - 12,989 PlayStation 4 - 1,348

Japan June 24, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,004 PlayStation 5 - 85,394 Xbox Series X|S - 8,735 PlayStation 4 - 2,421

Japan July 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 106,228 PlayStation 5 - 49,301 PlayStation 4 - 2,098 Xbox Series X|S - 977

