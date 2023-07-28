Phil Spencer: Xbox is Looking Forward to Partnering Closely With Square Enix on Future Games - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer today announced the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, is coming to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024 with the release of Patch 7.0, while an open beta will start earlier with Patch 6.5X.

Spencer sharing his excitement on Twitter teased that the Xbox team will partner closely with Square Enix on future games from the publisher.

"Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox," said Spencer. "We’re thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games."

Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox. We’re thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games. pic.twitter.com/zq0ETkDFq1 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 28, 2023

Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu on stage during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 keynote said, "First off, I have thank you Phil-san for making the Xbox version of Final Fantasy XIV a reality. This is a project that would not have been possible without Spencer's support. Please give him the biggest round of applause. As CEO of Square Enix, we want to continue to deliver fabulous games to fans across the globe.

"We want to welcome the Xbox community as well. Starting with today's announcement of Final Fantasy XIV coming in Spring 2024 and whenever possible, we are planning to bring our games to Xbox for players to enjoy."

