Final Fantasy XIV Headed to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 keynote today with director Naoki Yoshida announced the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, is coming to Xbox Series X|S.

The game will release in Spring 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S with the release of Patch 7.0. On open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version will start earlier during Patch 6.5X. Saved progress from the open beta can be transferred to the full release. This does mean the Dawntrail expansion will be playable on Xbox Series X|S at launch.

The Xbox Series X version specifically will support 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series X and S will have faster loading times.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the announcement below:

After much anticipation, it’s finally confirmed – critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online is officially coming to Xbox Series X|S.

First announced at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas by FFXIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer, let’s break down the announcement and reveal and what it means for Xbox gamers now that one of gaming’s most welcoming communities is set to get even bigger!

What is Final Fantasy XIV Online?

Firstly, if you’re not familiar with Final Fantasy XIV Online, as the name would suggest, it’s the fourteenth mainline game in the highly esteemed Final Fantasy series. As with all mainline numbered Final Fantasy games however, each entry is a standalone game that doesn’t require any previous experience with the franchise. If you’ve never played a Final Fantasy game before, FFXIV is the perfect place to jump in!

FFXIV takes place in the world of Hydaelyn – a vibrant planet blessed by the Light of the Crystal. Amid azure seas, encompassing the westernmost of the Three Great Continents, there lies a realm embraced by gods and forged by heroes. Her name — Eorzea. It is here that your tale begins to unfold. Beckoned by the Mothercrystal — the source of all life — you must embark upon a quest to deliver the land from an eternity of Darkness.

As an online massively multiplayer role-playing game, FFXIV offers a realm where you and 27 million adventurers worldwide can embark on epic quests together. Filled with bustling cities, towering forests, and deadly deserts, FFXIV’s constantly updated, and ever-engaging world takes you to the far reaches of the land and beyond, with a captivating and ongoing story. But it isn’t just about defeating massive monsters with your personalized Warrior of Light. You can also gather materials and craft items, enjoy series staples including Chocobos, Moogles, and Airships, enjoy a day of mini-games and mahjong at the Gold Saucer, and even buy a house.

Your adventure, played your way!

If all this sounds a bit overwhelming, never fear! Though initially designed to be played online with others, FFXIV includes a feature called the Duty Support system that enables tackling content with a party of NPC allies as opposed to other players. In fact, by the time the open beta launches it’ll be possible to complete all the main story dungeons from A Realm Reborn through Endwalker solo, enabling you to comfortably experience the stories of Eorzea on their own.

When can I play it…and what have I heard about a Free Trial?

Final Fantasy XIV Online is set to launch in open beta on Xbox Series X|S as part of the Patch 6.5x series, which means you can expect it very soon indeed! Alongside 4K support on Xbox Series X, both consoles will enjoy fast loading times, making sure your time in Eorzea looks and plays great.

Additionally, you may have seen some copypasta lurking around the internet pertaining to a certain free trial… well, rest assured, the Final Fantasy XIV Online Expanded Free Trial will indeed be coming to Xbox Series X|S, meaning you too will be able to enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70 with no restrictions on playtime!

We’re thrilled to finally be launching on Xbox Series X|S, and this is just the beginning of our journey together. We’re looking forward to sharing much more information in the run-up to launch and welcoming you all to Eorzea! Until then, may you ever walk in the light of the Crystal!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

