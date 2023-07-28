Pikmin 4 Tops the the Australian Charts, Classic Call of Duty Games Re-Enter the Charts - Sales

/ 104 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Pikmin 4 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 23, 2023.

There were three Call of Duty games in the top 10 with the most recent release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, dropping one spot to seventh place. There were also two classic entries in the franchise that re-entered the top 10 with Call of Duty: Black Ops II taking third place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 taking ninth place.

Grand Theft Auto V has dropped from first to second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in fourth place, and Diablo IV fell from second to fifth place. NBA 2K23 is up two spots to sixth place, Hogwarts Legacy fell three spots to eighth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped from third to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pikmin 4 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops II Red Dead Redemption 2 Diablo IV NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles