Pikmin 4 Tops the UK Retail Charts

Pikmin 4 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 22, 2023. Sales for FIFA 23 are up six percent week-on-week, following a 21 percent boost the previous week.

The latest entry in the Pikmin series sold 45 percent more units than Pikmin 3: Deluxe did in October 2020.

The latest The Sims 4 expansion, The Sims 4 Horse Ranch, is the only other new release in the top 10 as it debuted in third place.

FIFA 23 dropped one spot to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell from second to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy remained in sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in seventh place, Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to eighth place, and Elden Ring is up from 10th to ninth place.

Diablo IV is up from 13th to 10th place even though sales dropped 13 percent week-on-week. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor fell out of the top 10 down to 18th place with sales dropping 60 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Pikmin 4 - NEW FIFA 23 The Sims 4 Horse Ranch - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft (NS) Elden Ring Diablo IV

