Exoprimal Has Topped 1 Million Players - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Capcom announced Exoprimal has surpassed one million players since it launched a week and a half ago.

To celebrate the milestone, Capcom is giving away a free Skywave skin that will be included in the August 16 update.

"Over one million players have joined the wargames in Exoprimal!" reads a tweet from the official Exoprimal Twitter account.

"To commemorate this milestone, a free Skywave skin will be included in the August 16 title update. We're hard at work on improvements to the game based on player feedback. Thank you for your ongoing support!"

Exoprimal released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 14.

Over one million players have joined the wargames in Exoprimal! 🦖



To commemorate this milestone, a free Skywave skin will be included in the August 16 title update.



We're hard at work on improvements to the game based on player feedback. Thank you for your ongoing support! pic.twitter.com/TtsbztYKgr — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) July 25, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles