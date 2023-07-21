Ubisoft CEO Says Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal is 'Good News' and 'Shows the Power of IPs' - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in the latest earnings call with investors spoke about Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and says the fact the deal is going to close is "good news" for the gaming industry and it "shows the power of IPs."

"I think it's good news that the transaction can go through because it really shows the power of IPs, and where the industry is going," said Guillemot via GameSpot. "So there will be lots of opportunities in the future for all the companies.

"It also shows the value of IPs that can be on console and PC, but also mobile and become more worldwide brands. That's a fantastic opportunity. Microsoft is saying that the mobile part of the Activision deal is important. So all the investment we are making to be stronger on mobile is also in line with that."

Ubisoft is rumored to mainly be focused on the Assassin's Creed franchise. The publisher has confirmed five different entries in the franchise currently in development, however, there is a rumor there are 11 games in the series in at least the planning stages.

