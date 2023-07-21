GTAV Tops the the Australian Charts, Diablo IV Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 445 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 16, 2023.

Diablo IV has dropped from first to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in fourth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up from sixth to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up three spots to sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to seventh place. NBA 2K23 is down one spot to eighth place and FIFA 23 fell four spots to ninth place.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor re-entered the top 10 in 10th place. Final Fantasy XVI fell out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Diablo IV The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles