Atelier Marie Remake Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 65K, PS5 Sells 45K

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 18,109 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 16, 2023.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 16,101 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,078 units.

Touhou: New World (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 6,436 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place with sales of 9,749 units, while Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place with sales of 8,573 units.

Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 6,706 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) remained in seventh place wit sales of 5,778 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 64,926 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 45,459 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,193 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 869 units, and the 3DS sold 30 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 18,109 (1,759,419) [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 16,101 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,749 (5,374,273) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 8,573 (396,472) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,706 (3,192,488) [NSW] Touhou: New World (Marvelous, 07/13/23) – 6,436 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,778 (4,060,013) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,366 (1,125,861) [PS5] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 5,078 (New) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 4,975 (69,880)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 47,521 (5,063,611) PlayStation 5 – 41,958 (3,405,586) Switch – 10,012 (19,442,953) Switch Lite – 7,393 (5,417,439) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,501 (541,208) PlayStation 4 – 1,193 (7,885,857) Xbox Series X – 799 (203,823) Xbox Series S – 70 (268,589) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 30 (1,191,928)

