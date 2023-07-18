Jagged Alliance 3 Debuts on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 1st - Sales

Steam Deck has remained first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 29, 2023, which ended July 18, 2023.

Jagged Alliance 3 is the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in sixth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 ahead of it leaving Early Access on August 3 is up from fifth to second place. BattleBit Remastered remained in third place, while Dave the Diver dropped from second to fourth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is two spots from seventh to fifth place, while Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Elden Ring fell four spots to eighth place, Rust is down one spot to ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped from sixth to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 BattleBit Remastered Dave the Diver Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Jagged Alliance 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Rust Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 BattleBit Remastered Naraka: Bladepoint PUBG: Battlegrounds Dave the Diver Apex Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Jagged Alliance 3 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

