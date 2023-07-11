Exoprimal Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom has revealed the details for the post-launch roadmap of content for Exoprimal.

View the launch trailer below:

Read the post-launch roadmap details below:

The digital event featured a sneak peek at upcoming seasonal updates, which include a new mode, Alpha and Beta Exosuit variants, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter 6 crossovers, and more. Hiraoka also introduced the “Final Mission Selection” feature for the main mode, Dino Survival. This option offers a choice between player-versus-player, player-versus-environment, and random matches.

Final Mission Options

When Exoprimal launches later this week, Dino Survival mode will include a “Final Mission Selection” feature that offers players three matchmaking options: player-versus-player, player-versus-environment, and random. In player-versus-player games, two rival squads of Exofighters go head-to-head at the end of matches. This decides which team wins and who gets fed to the raptors! Meanwhile, player-versus-environment is all about speed. These missions generally do not involve direct player-versus-player. Instead, the team to complete all objectives first will be granted permission to survive.

There is also a random option, which provides the adventurous with a small experience bonus. Exofighters are also free to change their preference settings and mix things up at any time.

Post-Launch Roadmap

Capcom is supporting Exoprimal with seasonal content updates that introduce major new features, and today’s showcase shared a taste of what fans will be sinking their teeth into over the next few months.

Season 1 commences alongside the game’s launch this Friday and will usher in a new game mode two weeks later on July 28, 2023. Savage Gauntlet is a co-op experience that challenges teams of five players with late-game player-versus-environment missions that rotate weekly and can be replayed for higher rankings and rewards. Then, on August 17, 2023, Exoprimal will roll out its first major title update, introducing 10 Alpha variant Exosuits to the roster all at once. These alternate designs feature completely different weapons from their standard counterparts, presenting new ways to enjoy both Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet.

Season 2 kicks off in mid-October 2023 and will feature the next title update, which packs in the downright fierce Street Fighter 6 collaboration that was teased last month. Players can look forward to other additions too, including a new map and Final Mission, plus more rigs and modules.

In January 2024, Season 3 will see the armory expand once again with Beta variant Exosuits. Alongside these shiny new sets of armor, this update will summon a new foe to battle, the Neo Triceratops. A collaboration is also in the works with the Monster Hunter series that will launch as part of Season 3.

Exoprimal, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles