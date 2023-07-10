Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the French Charts, Final Fantasy XVI Drops to 2nd - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 26, 2023, according to SELL.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) in its second week dropped one spot to second place, while the Deluxe Edition fell out of the top five.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fourth to third place. God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) and Diablo IV (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI God of War: Ragnarök Diablo IV

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack F1 23

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 F1 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe PC The Sims 4: Get Famous Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4: Discover University

