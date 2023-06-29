Controversial Game Six Days in Fallujah Debuts on the Steam Charts - Sales

BattleBit Remastered has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 26, 2023, which ended June 27, 2023.

The controversial game, Six Days in Fallujah, has released this week on Steam with it debuting in second place.

Aliens: Dark Descent is the one other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in eighth place.

Stam Deck is up one spot to third place, Forza Horizon 5 raced up from ninth to fourth place, and Street Fighter 6 climbed up from eighth to fifth place.

Dead by Daylight is up four spots to sixth plac and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell from second to seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

BattleBit Remastered Six Days in Fallujah - NEW Steam Deck Forza Horizon 5 Street Fighter 6 Dead by Daylight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Aliens: Dark Descent - NEW theHunter: Call of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends BattleBit Remastered Six Days in Fallujah - NEW Steam Deck PUBG: Battleground Forza Horizon 5 Street Fighter 6 Dead by Daylight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

