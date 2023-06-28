Switch Sells Over 1.5M, PS5 Sells Over 1M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 2023 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,525,579 units sold for May 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 126.52 million units lifetime worldwide.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 1,095,237 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 329,569 units to bring their lifetime sales to 22.01 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 11,548 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.05 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 343,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 89,000 units. PS4 sold 752,290 units for the month of May 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 240,190 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 472,773 (44.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 519,032 units (90.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 132,424 units (-28.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 16,833 units (-59.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 252,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 251,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 52,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 7.44 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 5.88 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.23 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for May 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,525,579 ( 126,512,699 ) PlayStation 5 - 1,095,237 ( 38,449,757 ) Xbox Series X|S - 329,569 ( 22,012,569 ) PlayStation 4 - 11,548 ( 117,045,066 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for May 2023:

Switch - 535,009 PlayStation 5 - 319,321 Xbox Series X|S - 171,904 PlayStation 4 - 2,508

Europe hardware estimates for May 2023:

Switch - 371,758 PlayStation 5 - 333,075 Xbox Series X|S - 120,155 PlayStation 4 - 3,272 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for May 2023:

Switch - 555,153 PlayStation 5 - 401,557 Xbox Series X|S - 16,706 PlayStation 4 - 5,553

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for May 2023:

Switch - 63,659 PlayStation 5 - 41,284 Xbox Series X|S - 20,804

PlayStation 4 - 215

Weekly Sales:

Global May 6, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 391,769 PlayStation 5 - 304,537 Xbox Series X|S - 74,790 PlayStation 4 - 3,058

Global May 13, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 426,852 PlayStation 5 - 275,618 Xbox Series X|S - 78,898 PlayStation 4 - 2,737

Global May 20, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 360,608 PlayStation 5 - 257,743 Xbox Series X|S - 85,842 PlayStation 4 - 2,845

Global May 27, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 346,350 PlayStation 5 - 257,339 Xbox Series X|S - 90,039 PlayStation 4 - 2,908

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

