Diablo IV Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 104K, PS5 Sells 44K, Xbox Series Sells 9K

posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 46,644 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 11, 2023.

Diablo IV (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 24,375 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 8,940 units and the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place with sales of 8,524 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to third place with sales of 9,233 units. Street Fighter 6 (PS5) in its second week fell from third to sixth place with sales of 7,672 units, while the PS4 version dropped from fourth to eighth place with sales of 6,568 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 6,707 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,358 units. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,554 units.

Five of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5, two are for the PlayStation 4, and one is for the Xbox Series X|S.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 104,413 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 43,609 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 9,116 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,852 units, and the 3DS sold 36 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 46,644 (1,640,919) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 24,375 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,233 (5,328,989) [PS4] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 8,940 (New) [XSX] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 8,524 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 7,672 (28,864) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,707 (3,159,687) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 6,568 (18,646) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,358 (1,095,617) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,554 (2,208,705)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 74,347 (4,784,697) PlayStation 5 – 38,622 (3,155,355) Switch – 16,161 (19,359,751) Switch Lite – 13,905 (5,334,567) Xbox Series X – 8,843 (195,052) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,987 (511,192) PlayStation 4 – 1,852 (7,875,608) Xbox Series S – 273 (252,991) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 36 (1,191,734)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007.

