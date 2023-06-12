Street Fighter 6 Debuts on the Australian Charts, Tears of the Kingdom Remains in 1st - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 4, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 is the one new release in the top 10 this week as it debuted in second place.

Hogwarts Legacy and NBA 2K23 are down one spot to third and fourth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V has remained in fifth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Street Fighter 6 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

