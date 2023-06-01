Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake to Reuse Original Game's Voice Lines - News

posted 6 hours ago

The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will reuse the voice lines from the original game with no changes, Konami’s head of communications for the Americas Tommy Williams who spoke with The Verge.

The press release for the game had stated the "remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound."

Konami last week announced a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

It has also been confirmed series creator Hideo Kojima is not involved with the remake.

