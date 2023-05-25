Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Octeto Studios have announced turn-based RPG, Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Set in the open skies, experience adrenaline-filled turn-based dogfights as you take the role of captain and unite a party of ragtag sky pirates setting upon an unforgettable, touching journey.

Relive a golden era of classic JRPGs with a touching, heartfelt narrative about the search for purpose and building friendships that last a lifetime.

Become Captain of a Ragtag Crew of Sky Pirates – As head of your crew, you must recruit new members & secure enough resources for your fleet.

– As head of your crew, you must recruit new members & secure enough resources for your fleet. Stylistic, Strategic Turn-Based Dogfights – Tactically plan attacks and adapt your strategy as you clash with adversaries in the open blue skies.

– Tactically plan attacks and adapt your strategy as you clash with adversaries in the open blue skies. Gather Resources and Upgrade Your Airships – Upgrade your crew with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments as new characters join your band of pirates.

– Upgrade your crew with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments as new characters join your band of pirates. A Beautiful Ghibili-Esque World, Filled With Wonder – Stunning Japanese animation inspired visuals make for diverse environments and memorable character design. Discover new towns and cultures, and help solve local problems to gain their support and loyalty.

– Stunning Japanese animation inspired visuals make for diverse environments and memorable character design. Discover new towns and cultures, and help solve local problems to gain their support and loyalty. Original Orchestral Soundtrack – A beautifully orchestrated original soundtrack accompanies you along your journey.

Centuries have passed since The Great Scattering, a cataclysmic event that shattered the surface of the planet, throwing large portions of land toward the skies, and destroying most of the human civilization in the process.

Remnants of the planet are still found within the atmosphere, where humanity has formed new tribes and adapted to live up in the skies… Take the role of Glenn Windwalker, a young and tenacious captain who yearns for exploration as he is thrust into an adventure of a lifetime…

Explore a Stunning, Vibrant World…

Whether you travel on foot through beautifully bustling towns or take to the open skies within your airship, Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire rewards those who explore. Explore diverse locations to build new relationships, and discover additional missions to uncover secret treasures!

Recruit Crew Members and Form Unbreakable Bonds

Recruit your very own crew of swash-buckling Sky Pirates one-by-one. Each unique member comes with their own diverse backgrounds, strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes, and you are responsible to keep them happy for bonus efficiency in battles.

There are multiple dialog options while interacting with characters in Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire. Your choices will impact on how they feel about you, so choose your decisions carefully!

Stylistic, Strategic Turn-Based Combat

Clash with adversaries in the open skies in thrilling dogfights, beautifully rendered with gorgeous, screen-popping user interface elements. Tactically choose your attacks or take the option to evade incoming fire from your enemies!

After long battles in the skies, it is important to maintain your teams safety. Upgrade your teams offensive and defensive power with extra weapons, reinforced equipment, and agility improvements to help you survive!

