PS VR2 Sold Nearly 600,000 Units in 6 Weeks, 8% Higher Than PS VR1 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a new Game & Network Services Segment presentation shows PlayStation VR2 through six weeks has sold nearly 600,000 units.

PlayStation VR2 is selling faster than the original PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 by eight percent through six weeks.

PlayStation VR2 launched on February 22, 2023 and required a PlayStation 5.

