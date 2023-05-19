PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch Sales Climb Year-on-Year in Europe in April 2023 - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted in first place on the Europe charts for April 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the game were up nearly six percent compared to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. 55 percent of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sales were digital, while it was 35 percent for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Dead Island 2 debuted in third place with sales about a third lower than the remake of Resident Evil 4 did in its first two weeks.

Minecraft Legends was the one other new title in the top 20 with it debuting in 19th place.

There were a total of 10.4 million games sold in April across Europe for PC and consoles, which is a decrease of 5.3 percent year-on-year.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in April 2023 with sales up 144 percent compared to April 2022. The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales up nearly 38 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales up over 19 percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch was the only console to see sales up compared to March 2023, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S saw sales decrease compared to the previous month.

It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

There were more than 1.2 million accessories sold in Europe, which is up 11 percent compared to the year before. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller.

Top 20 Games in Europe in April 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Dead Island 2 (Plaion) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 The Last of Us: Part 2 (Sony) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Resident Evil 4: Remake (Capcom)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

