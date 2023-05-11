Sharp is Making LCD Displays for a New Console as Switch 2 Speculation Ramps Up - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Sharp CEO Robert Wu in an earnings call with investors revealed the company has been working with an unnamed company in the research and development phase of a new gaming console.

Sharp plans to launch pilot LCD-panel production lines this fiscal year for this new console.

"I can't comment on any details regarding specific customers. But as to a new gaming console, we’ve been involved in its R&D stage," said Wu (via Bloomberg).

Sharp has since deleted the slides mentioning the new console from its online presentation. Speculation is this is for next Nintendo console, a company that Sharp has worked with before.

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and has shipped 125.62 million units as of March 2023. Nintendo forecasts to ship 15 million Switch units in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2024.

UBS Securities analyst Kenji Fukuyama has stated a Switch successor isn't expected for at least another 12 months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles