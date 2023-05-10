Capcom Sets Company Record With 41.7 Million Games Sold Last Fiscal Year - Sales

/ 527 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced a new company record has been set for the most games sold in a single fiscal year.

41.7 million games from Capcom were sold for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. This is up from 32.6 million games sold in the previous fiscal year.

The record number of games sold helped Capcom achieve its sixth consecutive year of record-high profit and 10th consecutive year of operating income growth. Over the long term Capcom has a goal to sell 100 million games per year.

Capcom did reveal the remake of Resident Evil 4, which released at the end of the fiscal year, sold 3.7 million units by the end of March. It has gone on to sell over four million units as of April 7. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has also gone on to sell 5.4 million units at the end of March.

Monster Hunter: World has sold 18.8 million units, Monster Hunter Rise has sold 12.7 million units, Resident Evil 7 has sold 12.0 million units, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 10.2 million units, the remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold 11.9 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold 7.9 million units, and the remake of Resident Evil 3 has sold 7.0 million units.

The Resident Evil series has sold 142 million units, the Monster Hunter series has sold 92 million units, the Street Fighter series has sold 49 million units, the Mega Man series has sold 38 million units, the Devil May Cry series has sold 29 million units, and the Dead Rising series has sold 15 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles