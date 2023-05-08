The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tops $500 Million in North America - News

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the domestic box office (US and Canada) has surpassed a new milestone having grossed over $500 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is the first Illumination and Universal animation title to ever top $500 million at the domestic box office, not adjusted for inflation. It is the second highest grossing animated film of all time domestically and the third biggest Universal release ever, only behind Jurassic World and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only the fourth movie in the pandemic era to top $500 million at the domestic box office. The other three movies are Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.9 million).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also surpassed $1 billion at the global box office and is now at $1.16 billion globally, according to The-Numbers.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $204.6 million in its five day opening domestically and $377 million worldwide. The movie in its opening set many records including the highest-grossing debut of 2023, beating the previous holder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $225.3 million worldwide.

The movie is by far the highest grossing video game movie of all time easily surpassing 2016's Warcraft and 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

