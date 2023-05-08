Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Debuts in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 30, 2023.

Dead Island 2 is in second place, NBA 2K23 is in third place, and Dishonored is in fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is in seventh place, EA Sports UFC 4 is in eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in ninth place, and FIFA 23 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Dead Island 2 NBA 2K23 Dishonored Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23

