Capcom President Aims for Street Fighter 6 to Sell 10 Million Units - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto in an interview with Famitsu reveals the company is aiming for Street Fighter 6 to sell 10 million units.

"The Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it," said Tsujimoto. "Over the past few years, multiple titles in the Resident Evil series have sold 10 million copies, and the Monster Hunter series now has titles that are aiming for 20 million copies.

"Street Fighter V has already sold over 7 million copies, so if we can make use of our digital experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies in our next game. That's why I tried to realize everything that I couldn't do before with Street Fighter 6, and that's where I am today."

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

