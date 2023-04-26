The Last of Us Part I for PC Latest Patch Fixes CPU and GPU Optimization, Crashes, and More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have released another patch for the PC port of The Last of Us Part I.

This patch optimizes CPU and GPU through the game, improves texture and graphical fidelity, fixes multiple crashes, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game

Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings

Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black

Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building

Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat

Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game

Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)

Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)

Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)

Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang

Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game

Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active

Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity

Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding

Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options

[Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow

AMD

Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores

Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs

Steam

Fixed an issue where the “It Can't Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements

Steam Deck

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display)

The Last of Us Part I is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

