Naughty Dog Prioritizing Fixes for The Last of Us Part I on PC Over Steam Deck Verification - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Naughty Dog via Twitter announced it is focused on releasing fixes and patches for the PC port of The Last of Us Part I before it works on getting Steam Deck verification.

"A reminder that we will have a new hotfix live for The Last of Us Part I on PC tomorrow, and a patch on Friday," reads the tweet from Naughty Dog. "We will share patch notes when the hotfix is live, and let you know some of what to expect in Friday's patch ahead of its launch.

And while we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part I on Steam Deck, we are prioritizing fixes and patches before submitting it for verification.

"We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version."

And while we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part I on Steam Deck, we are prioritizing fixes and patches before submitting it for verification.



We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 3, 2023

The PC port of The Last of Us Part I launched with multiple technical issues that Naughty Dog is addressing with hot patches to fix the issues.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles