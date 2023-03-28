Naughty Dog to Address Issues With The Last of Us Part I PC Port With Patches - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog released the PC port of The Last of Us Part I on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players have been complaining with technical issues and it has over 3,000 reviews that are "Mostly Negative" on Steam.

Naughty Dog has responded to complaints on Twitter and says the team is working on fixing the issues with updates and patches.

"The Last of Us Part I PC players: we've heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you've reported," reads the tweet from Naughty Dog.

"We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches."

