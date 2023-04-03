Fire Emblem Engage, Dead Space, and Forspoken Debut on the Canadian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Hogwarts Legacy debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for February 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There were two other new released in the top 10. Octopath Traveler II debuted in sixth place and Metroid Prime Remastered debuted in ninth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from first to second place. Dead Space (2023), NHL 23, and FIFA 23 remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Elden Ring dropped one spot to seventh place and The Last of Us: Part I re-entered the top 10 in eighth place due to the success of the HBO TV series.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for February 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dead Space (2023) NHL 23 FIFA 23 Octopath Traveler II - NEW Elden Ring The Last of Us: Part I Metroid Prime Remastered* - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

*Digital sales not included

