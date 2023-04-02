Naughty Dog is 'Working Hard to Resolve Issues' With The Last of Us Part I for PC - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog released the PC port of The Last of Us Part I on Steam and the Epic Games Store towards the end of March and players were complaining about technical issues.

The developer has released two hot fix patches and the reviews on Steam have now gone from "Mostly Negative" to "Mixed."

Naughty Dog via Twitter has stated they are working hard to resolve issues with the PC port of the game.

"We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected," said Naughty Dog via Twitter. "Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.

"A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week.

"We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers. Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect."

