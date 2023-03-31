Resident Evil 4 Remake and Tchia Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 26, 2023.

The PlayStation console exclusive, Tchia, was the only other new game in the top 10. It debuted in second place.

Hogwarts Legacy and NBA 2K23, are in third and fourth places, respectively. WWE 2K23 is in fifth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in sixth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Resident Evil 4 - NEW Tchia - NEW Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 WWE 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Red Dead Redemption 2

