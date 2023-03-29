PS5 Sets New PlayStation Sales Record in the US in February - Sales

/ 378 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 has set a new record for PlayStation consoles in the US in the month of February, according to Circana (formerly NPD) Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

Piscatella in the February 2023 US sales report stated the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. He noted growth in PS5 sales was the main reason for the growth in hardware revenue for the month, which was the highest it has been for a February month since 2009.

In a follow-up tweet Piscatella confirmed the PS5 set a new record for individual PlayStation platform sales for the month.

For an individual PlayStation platform yes. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 29, 2023

The PlayStation 5 had been dealing with stock shortages since it launched in November 2020, however, in the last few months stock has improved greatly. This has lead to sales growing several fold year-on-year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles