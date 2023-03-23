Bayonetta Origins Debuts on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 50K, PS5 Sells 40K - Sales

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 25,201 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 19, 2023.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 6,474 units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in second place with sales of 15,306 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in third place with sales of 12,100 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,245 units and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,672 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 49,585 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 40,411 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,115 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 555 units, and the 3DS sold 138 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 25,201 (308,945) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 15,306 (4,944,593) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12,100 (3,946,727) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,245 (5,203,335) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) -6,672 (3,074,692) [NSW] Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Nintendo, 03/17/23) – 6,474 (New) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 5,622 (154,174) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,507 (1,030,666) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 4,707 (80,526) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,289 (5,145,376)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 34,156 (2,723,683) Switch OLED Model – 33,150 (4,068,329) Switch – 9,798 (19,231,121) Switch Lite – 6,637 (5,249,752) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,255 (438,709) PlayStation 4 – 1,115 (7,860,543) Xbox Series X – 497 (182,935) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 138 (1,190,993) Xbox Series S – 58 (250,657)

