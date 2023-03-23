Hogwarts Legacy Tops the French Charts, God of War Ragnarök is in 2nd - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 10, 2023, according to SELL.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to third place. FIFA 23 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Metroid Prime Remastered (NS) in its second week fell from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack)

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Minecraft Java & Bedrock Company of Heroes 3

