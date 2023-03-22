Game News Roundup - Latest on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - Article

by, posted 23 minutes ago

In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news with a focus on Microsoft's response to the CMA's questions at the remedies hearing over Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

This includes Microsoft claiming that keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for 10 years is more than enough time for Sony to develop its own alternative to the popular first-person shooter series and Microsoft saying Call of Duty will be optimized for PlayStation 5 and make full use of the features of the console. I also discuss the report that Microsoft's remedies to the European Commission include concerns over cloud streaming, but makes no mention of video game console rival, Sony with its PlayStation.

Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

