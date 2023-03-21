Bayonetta Creator Wants to Expand the World of the Series With New Games - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Bayonetta series creator Hideki Kamiya in an interview with Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said he wants to expand the franchise with a new series of games, but they still need to talk with Nintendo.

"We would like to expand the world of the series with a new collection of games," said Kamiya. "We are currently working towards that, and [Bayonetta Origins director] Tinari-san and I have been discussing what we would like to do next. We haven’t spoken with Nintendo about it yet."

Makoto Okazaki, the Bayonetta series producer for Nintendo, added, "We currently have nothing concrete to share with you about the future of the series yet, but I personally do not believe this is the end of Bayonetta.

"I would first like to hear the thoughts and opinions of the players who have played this game, and then consider the future of the series."

Nintendo has published the last three Bayonetta games, while Sega owns the IP. The most recent entry, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, released for the Nintendo Switch last week.

Director Tinari Abibi on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon said, "What I would like to say to fans is that while the gameplay is totally different in this game, the team has put a lot of love into this game, and I hope you all enjoy the new features we developed. I also recommend this game to players who have not played a Bayonetta game before, as this is a very unique game.

"Honestly, this game can be difficult to familiarise yourself with at first, but I invite all players to do so. The experience that you will have after getting used to the gameplay is phenomenal. To further make the game more accessible to new players, we have a variety of options that allow players of all skill levels to finish the game, such as invulnerability from enemies."

Nintendo’s Okazaki added, "Please do not misunderstand our use of the word ‘difficult,’ because those elements are what makes this game charming. The initial difficulty leads to growth, which is the core theme of this game.

"That said, even players who are not skilled at action games can play this game without any problems. Therefore, anyone who is interested in the atmosphere of this game, we invite you to experience this unique world."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles