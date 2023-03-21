Xbox Game Pass Adds MLB The Show 23 and Infinite Guitars - News

Microsoft has announced two more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes MLB The Show 23 and Infinite Guitars.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

Once upon a time, there was a world torn by endless war. But then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join the young king Evan to found a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLCs.

Coming Soon

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) – March 28

Available on day one with Game Pass: MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock the game and own the show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments. Want to hit the field early? Game Pass members can get four days early access on March 24 including additional in-game items with the purchase of the Early Access Bundle. Read more about the new updates and features coming to MLB The Show 23 here.

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: The metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up your party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack.

In Case You Missed It

Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass April 12

Explore a modern metropolis amidst a massive paranormal event in Ghostwire: Tokyo, coming to Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC April 12! Join a ghostly ally to confront spirits, myth and folklore come to life in this supernatural action-adventure from Tango Gameworks, complete with the new Spider’s Thread update. Learn more here.

DLC / Game Updates

Cities: Skylines – Hubs & Transport – March 22

Cities: Skylines World Tour – The Last Stops begin on March 22 with new Content Creator Packs including Shopping Malls, Africa in Miniature and Sports Venues, along with radio stations – 80’s Movies Tunes, Pop Punk Radio & JADIA Radio.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate DLC – March 28

Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 10% on Crowns in the Xbox Store! Discover two new four-player dungeons and begin your Shadow Over Morrowind saga in The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate. Investigate a Telvanni anomaly in Bal Sunnar and battle for the soul of a Daedric cult in Scrivener’s Hall – available March 28 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Learn more about the Scribes of Fate DLC here.

Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure – March 29

Your Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is coming on March 29! Drive purpose-built rally monsters and conquer the rugged Sierra Nueva. Attack Horizon’s most thrilling routes in Timed Rally and Multi-Car Races. Feel the intensity of massive dust trails and deformable roads in 10 new cars. Game Pass members can save 10% on the Premium Add-Ons Bundle and get immediate access on March 29.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

3-Month Free Trial of Apple TV+ – Available until March 31

Ted Lasso is back! The Emmy-winning smash series returns for a third season with more optimism, determination…and biscuits. Claim your Perk for 3 months free of Apple TV+ and stream now. Hurry up though! You have until March 31 to score this great offer.

Leaving March 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. It might be worth clearing your gaming schedule this weekend to jump back into these games, but you can always use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase before they go!

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) ClusterTruck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, Console, and PC)

