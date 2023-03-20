Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 11, 2023, which ended March 14, 2023.

Sons of the Forest is down one spot to second place. Hogwarts Legacy is up from fourth to third place and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty dropped one spot to fourth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege shot up to fifth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in sixth place, and the pre-orders for the remake of Resident Evil 4 is in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Sons of the Forest Hogwarts Legacy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 - Pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 Dead by Daylight Last Epoch

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends Steam Deck Sons of the Forest Destiny 2 Hogwarts Legacy Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 - Pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

