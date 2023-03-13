Hogwarts Legacy Tops the French Charts, Metroid Prime Remastered Debuts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 9, 2023, according to SELL.

Metroid Prime Remastered (NS) debuted in third place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) remained in second place, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) in its second week dropped from third to fourth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök FIFA 23

Xbox Series X|S

Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack)

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) Wo Long: Fallen Destiny Xbox One FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Nintendo Switch Metroid Prime Remastered Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Company of Heroes 3 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Farming Simulator 22

