Hogwarts Legacy Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. NBA 2K23 was number two in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in second in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada and Football Manager 2023 came in third in Europe.

The Last of Us Part II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Minecraft was in second place on both charts, while NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and The Forest came in third in Europe.

Kayak VR: Mirage topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Pavlov came in second place on both charts, Horizon Call of the Mountain was in third place, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was in fourth place.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy 2 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Grand Theft Auto V Football Manager 2023 4 Madden NFL 23 FIFA 23 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 6 The Last of Us Part I NBA 2K23 7 FIFA 23 The Last of Us Part I 8 Dead Space GRAN TURISMO 7 9 Atomic Heart Atomic Heart 10 Wild Hearts It Takes Two 11 GRAN TURISMO 7 Need For Speed Unbound 12 Gotham Knights Resident Evil Village 13 Need For Speed Unbound F1 22 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Dead Space 15 NHL 23 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 WWE 2K22 Wild Hearts 17 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Among Us 18 God of War Ragnarök Madden NFL 23 19 Resident Evil Village WWE 2K22 20 It Takes Two Cyberpunk 2077

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 NBA 2K23 The Forest 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 23 5 Madden NFL 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V 7 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered 8 The Forest NBA 2K23 9 The Last of Us Remastered Mafia II Remaster 10 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 11 Gang Beasts A Way Out 12 Mafia II Remaster Gang Beasts 13 Need for Speed Heat Monopoly Plus 14 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat 15 WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22 16 ARK: Survival Evolved Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 17 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice F1 22 18 A Way Out ARK: Survival Evolved 19 EA Sports UFC 4 Among Us 20 theHunter: Call of the Wild EA Sports UFC 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Kayak VR: Mirage Kayak VR: Mirage 2 Pavlov Pavlov 3 Horizon Call of the Mountain Horizon Call of the Mountain 4 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge 5 PISTOL WHIP Moss: Book II 6 Moss: Book II PISTOL WHIP 7 Swordsman VR Job Simulator 8 Drums Rock Swordsman VR 9 NFL PRO ERA Drums Rock 10 The Light Brigade After the Fall

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Apex Legends Rocket League 4 Destiny 2 Fall Guys 5 Rocket League Destiny 2 6 Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 7 Fall Guys Apex Legends 8 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 9 eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 10 MultiVersus Genshin Impact

