Hogwarts Legacy Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 145 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. NBA 2K23 was number two in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in second in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada and Football Manager 2023 came in third in Europe.
The Last of Us Part II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Minecraft was in second place on both charts, while NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and The Forest came in third in Europe.
Kayak VR: Mirage topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Pavlov came in second place on both charts, Horizon Call of the Mountain was in third place, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was in fourth place.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Hogwarts Legacy
|2
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Football Manager 2023
|4
|Madden NFL 23
|FIFA 23
|5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|6
|The Last of Us Part I
|NBA 2K23
|7
|FIFA 23
|The Last of Us Part I
|8
|Dead Space
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|9
|Atomic Heart
|Atomic Heart
|10
|Wild Hearts
|It Takes Two
|11
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|Need For Speed Unbound
|12
|Gotham Knights
|Resident Evil Village
|13
|Need For Speed Unbound
|F1 22
|14
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Dead Space
|15
|NHL 23
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|16
|WWE 2K22
|Wild Hearts
|17
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Among Us
|18
|God of War Ragnarök
|Madden NFL 23
|19
|Resident Evil Village
|WWE 2K22
|20
|It Takes Two
|Cyberpunk 2077
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|The Last of Us Part II
|The Last of Us Part II
|2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|3
|NBA 2K23
|The Forest
|4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|FIFA 23
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Last of Us Remastered
|8
|The Forest
|NBA 2K23
|9
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Mafia II Remaster
|10
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|11
|Gang Beasts
|A Way Out
|12
|Mafia II Remaster
|Gang Beasts
|13
|Need for Speed Heat
|Monopoly Plus
|14
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for Speed Heat
|15
|WWE 2K22
|WWE 2K22
|16
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|17
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|F1 22
|18
|A Way Out
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Among Us
|20
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|EA Sports UFC 4
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|2
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|3
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|4
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|5
|PISTOL WHIP
|Moss: Book II
|6
|Moss: Book II
|PISTOL WHIP
|7
|Swordsman VR
|Job Simulator
|8
|Drums Rock
|Swordsman VR
|9
|NFL PRO ERA
|Drums Rock
|10
|The Light Brigade
|After the Fall
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|4
|Destiny 2
|Fall Guys
|5
|Rocket League
|Destiny 2
|6
|Overwatch 2
|The Sims 4
|7
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|8
|The Sims 4
|eFootball 2023
|9
|eFootball 2023
|Overwatch 2
|10
|MultiVersus
|Genshin Impact
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.