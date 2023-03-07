Hogwarts Legacy Tops the French Charts, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Debuts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has remained in first place on French charts for week 8, 2023, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version dropped out of the top five.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) debuted in third place and Octopath Traveler II (NS) debuted in fourth place.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5) remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök Atomic Heart

Xbox Series X|S

Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 5 Like A Dragon: Ishin!

PS4 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cross-Gen Pack) NBA 2K23 Xbox One FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Octopath Traveler II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Company of Heroes 3 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Football Manager 2023

