Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Videos Features Dungeons, Battles, and More - News

posted 16 minutes ago

Over 45 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay footage has been posted by Gematsu of a demo of the game the website played.

The gameplay footage features protagonist Clive Rosfield, his hound Torgal, and companion Cidolfus Telamon infiltrating a Royal Waloeder Army keep as they search for the Dominant of Fire. Also shown is one of the Eikon versus Eikon battles, in which Clive transforms into the Eikon Ifrit and fights against Garuda.

View the gameplay videos below:

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

