Hogwarts Legacy Tops the Australian Charts, The Last of Us Re-Enters Top 10 - Sales

1 hour ago

Hogwarts Legacy has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 12, 2023.

NBA 2K23 shoots up from sixth to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped one spot to third place. FIFA 23 is in fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place.

Two The Lord of the Rings games re-entered the top 10 this week. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War took sixth place and Middle-Earth: The Shadow Bundle took ninth place.

With the success of The Last of Us HBO TV series The Last of Us Remastered and The Last of Us Part I re-entered the top 10 in seventh and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy - NEW NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Middle-Earth: Shadow of War The Last of Us Remastered Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Middle-Earth: The Shadow Bundle The Last of Us Part I

