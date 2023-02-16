Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 Tops the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells Over 93,000 Again - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 67,196 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 12, 2023.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in second place with sales of 29,019 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in third place with sales of 13,343 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,807 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 7,566 units, while Fire Emblem Engage (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,267 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 93,574 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 55,025 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,935 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,115 units, and the 3DS sold 91 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 67,196 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 29,019 (4,836,510) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 13,343 (3,876,184) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,807 (5,153,979) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,566 (3,040,308) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 7,267 (193,187) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,127 (1,001,330) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,155 (1,175,091) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,065 (280,995) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,025 (5,121,897)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 81,798 (2,424,815) Switch OLED Model – 32,464 (3,881,605) Switch – 12,513 (19,175,551) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 11,776 (373,503) Switch Lite – 10,048 (5,205,755) Xbox Series S – 3,429 (247,584) PlayStation 4 – 1,115 (7,852,944) Xbox Series X – 506 (174,391) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 91 (1,190,541)



