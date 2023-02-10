Rumor: Bobby Kotick 'Will Absolutely Remain' as Activision CEO If Microsoft Deal Falls Through - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 42 minutes ago / 261 Views
Following the announcement of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there was a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick would leave the company once the deal closes and Activision Blizzard is officially part of Microsoft and Xbox.
Fox Business is now claiming that Kotick will remain as the CEO of the gaming giant if the deal were to fall through.
The report claims that "sources close to the situation" have stated that if the deal were to fail Kotick "will absolutely remain at the gaming giant to run the company."
The sources also say they are confident the deal will be approved once the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK looks at the numbers and realizes the deal will not harm gamers. They said the CMA is "the only regulatory body that really matters."
The CMA this week released its provisional conclusion on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.
The CMA concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.
The deal if approved "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," according to the CMA.
The Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also faced scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and European Union regulators.
The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.
European Union regulators in a recent report issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.
A Microsoft spokesperson in a response to the formal antitrust warning said it is committed to "finding a path forward" and is "confident" it will be address the concerns from the European Union regulators.
This formal antitrust warning was expected and Microsoft was already reportedly looking to offer remedies to concerns by the European Union regulators.
The deal has been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Board of Directors and shareholders didn't get rid of him before, so no reason to get rid of him if the deal falls through.
There's only one way you're getting rid of Kotick.
He owns about 0.5% of shares, I'm sure they will remove him when this takeover fails and the shares slump.
As much as I want to believe that, I highly doubt it. Shares have slumped multiple times, dramatically even, over the insanely long list of issues at the company over the past several years, and they've only doubled down on support of Kotick. The dude knows how to make money, and that's all the BoD care about. And with Diablo IV releasing in June, and a full CoD release confirmed for 2023, insane revenue is heading ActiBlizz's way.
Yup.
Shares may dip a little but they will instantly rebound on Diablo IV and then the next CoD. Activision is doing incredibly well still and they are projected as a good buy even on the basis of this deal failing.
Not to mention that if the deal fails, Microsoft owes Activision $3bn in cold hard cash, that is more than a typical years worth of Net Income for Activision.
The Board and Shareholders hugely voted in favour of keeping Bobby already as well, they have protected him numerous times, even after the controversy.
I want Bobby gone as much as everyone else but the shitty truth is that he is simply a good businessman and made Activision the juggernaut it is today, that is all these money hungry people care about, they don't care about temporary negative PR.