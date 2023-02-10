Rumor: Bobby Kotick 'Will Absolutely Remain' as Activision CEO If Microsoft Deal Falls Through - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Following the announcement of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, there was a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick would leave the company once the deal closes and Activision Blizzard is officially part of Microsoft and Xbox.

Fox Business is now claiming that Kotick will remain as the CEO of the gaming giant if the deal were to fall through.

The report claims that "sources close to the situation" have stated that if the deal were to fail Kotick "will absolutely remain at the gaming giant to run the company."

The sources also say they are confident the deal will be approved once the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK looks at the numbers and realizes the deal will not harm gamers. They said the CMA is "the only regulatory body that really matters."

The CMA this week released its provisional conclusion on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The CMA concluded the deal could put Microsoft in an even stronger position in cloud gaming and could stifle competition in the growing market, which in turn could harm UK gamers who are unable to afford consoles. It could also weaken the rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation in the video game console market and the CMA says this could also harm UK gamers.

The deal if approved "could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," according to the CMA.

The Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard has also faced scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US and European Union regulators.

The FTC in December announced it was looking to sue to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it would give Microsoft the ability to suppress its competitors in gaming. The FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using gaming content to suppress content from rival consoles, including its acquisition of the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media.

European Union regulators in a recent report issued a formal antitrust warning to Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

A Microsoft spokesperson in a response to the formal antitrust warning said it is committed to "finding a path forward" and is "confident" it will be address the concerns from the European Union regulators.

This formal antitrust warning was expected and Microsoft was already reportedly looking to offer remedies to concerns by the European Union regulators.

The deal has been approved in Brazil, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles