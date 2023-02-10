By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January

GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 273 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as the European charts. Dead Space was number two in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in second in Europe. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number three on both charts.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number two in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in second in Europe.

Job Simulator topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber came in second place on both charts.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on both charts.

GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
1 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
2 Dead Space FIFA 23
3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
4 NBA 2K23 Dead Space
5 FIFA 23 Forspoken
6 Madden NFL 23 MONSTER HUNTER RISE
7 Forspoken Need For Speed Unbound
8 The Last of Us Part I NBA 2K23
9 MONSTER HUNTER RISE ELDEN RING
10 God of War Ragnarök The Last of Us Part I
11 Need For Speed Unbound Among Us
12 ELDEN RING Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
13 Ghost of Tsushima God of War Ragnarök
14 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two
15 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
16 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
17 ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Kena: Bridge of Spirits
18 Mortal Kombat 11 Cyberpunk 2077
19 Among Us Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
20 GRAN TURISMO 7 GRAN TURISMO 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
1 Minecraft FIFA 23
2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft
3 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest
4 The Forest Grand Theft Auto V
5 FIFA 23 A Way Out
6 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2
7 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II
8 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
9 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback
10 Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts
11 Madden NFL 23 Need for Speed Heat
12 EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23
13 The Last of Us Remastered EA Sports UFC 4
14 Need for Speed Heat God of War
15 God of War The Last of Us Remastered
16 A Way Out Monopoly Plus
17 theHunter: Call of the Wild ARK: Survival Evolved
18 Persona 4 Golden Among Us
19 God of War Ragnarök Assetto Corsa
20 ARK: Survival Evolved Goat Simulator

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
1 Job Simulator Job Simulator
2 Beat Saber Beat Saber
3 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
4 SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory
5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR
6 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR
7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Sniper Elite VR
8 PlayStation VR Worlds The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9 Batman: Arkham VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission
10 NFL ProERA ’22 PlayStation VR Worlds  

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
2 Fortnite Fortnite
3 Fall Guys Rocket League
4 Apex Legends Fall Guys
5 Rocket League The Sims 4
6 Overwatch 2 eFootball 2023
7 The Sims 4 Overwatch 2
8 Rec Room Apex Legends
9 eFootball 2023 Genshin Impact
10 Genshin Impact MultiVersus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.