GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as the European charts. Dead Space was number two in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in second in Europe. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number three on both charts.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was FIFA 23 on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number two in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in second in Europe.

Job Simulator topped the US and Canada PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber came in second place on both charts.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Fortnite came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 2 Dead Space FIFA 23 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 4 NBA 2K23 Dead Space 5 FIFA 23 Forspoken 6 Madden NFL 23 MONSTER HUNTER RISE 7 Forspoken Need For Speed Unbound 8 The Last of Us Part I NBA 2K23 9 MONSTER HUNTER RISE ELDEN RING 10 God of War Ragnarök The Last of Us Part I 11 Need For Speed Unbound Among Us 12 ELDEN RING Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 13 Ghost of Tsushima God of War Ragnarök 14 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two 15 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ONE PIECE ODYSSEY 16 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 17 ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Kena: Bridge of Spirits 18 Mortal Kombat 11 Cyberpunk 2077 19 Among Us Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 20 GRAN TURISMO 7 GRAN TURISMO 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Minecraft FIFA 23 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest 4 The Forest Grand Theft Auto V 5 FIFA 23 A Way Out 6 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 7 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II 8 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 9 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback 10 Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts 11 Madden NFL 23 Need for Speed Heat 12 EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 13 The Last of Us Remastered EA Sports UFC 4 14 Need for Speed Heat God of War 15 God of War The Last of Us Remastered 16 A Way Out Monopoly Plus 17 theHunter: Call of the Wild ARK: Survival Evolved 18 Persona 4 Golden Among Us 19 God of War Ragnarök Assetto Corsa 20 ARK: Survival Evolved Goat Simulator

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Job Simulator Job Simulator 2 Beat Saber Beat Saber 3 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR 4 SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory 5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR 6 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Sniper Elite VR 8 PlayStation VR Worlds The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 9 Batman: Arkham VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission 10 NFL ProERA ’22 PlayStation VR Worlds

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Fall Guys Rocket League 4 Apex Legends Fall Guys 5 Rocket League The Sims 4 6 Overwatch 2 eFootball 2023 7 The Sims 4 Overwatch 2 8 Rec Room Apex Legends 9 eFootball 2023 Genshin Impact 10 Genshin Impact MultiVersus

