Professor Layton Series Has Sold Over 18 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Level-5 yesterday announced Professor Layton and The New World of Steam for the Nintendo Switch.

The official page for the game on the Nintendo website has revealed the Professor Layton has sold over 18 million units worldwide.

"From a series with over 18 million units sold worldwide," reads the overview of Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

"Solve epic riddles as you progress through the story of this puzzle/fantasy adventure. The newest entry in the Layton series. Professor Layton and Luke face new puzzles in a fresh setting."

