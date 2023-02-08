Professor Layton and The New World of Steam Announced for Switch - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Level-5 has announced Professor Layton and The New World of Steam for the Nintendo Switch.

View the teaser trailer below:

You can view the teaser site here.

No other information on the game has been provided.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles